BASEL, May 17 — The 26 countries taking part in today’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final, are now known, with 20 now having qualified from this week’s semi-finals.
Ten countries went through from Tuesday’s first semi-final, while five were eliminated following votes cast by viewers.
The final line-up was completed after Thursday’s second semi-final, when 10 countries progressed and six were knocked out.
The so-called “Big Five” — Eurovision’s main financial backers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom — have guaranteed spots in the final, alongside hosts Switzerland.
Here are the 26 countries, their acts and their songs competing for Eurovision glory today at the St. Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel:
Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, Zjerm
Armenia: Parg, Survivor
Austria: JJ, Wasted Love
Estonia: Tommy Cash, Espresso Macchiato
Denmark: Sissal, Hallucination
Finland: Erika Vikman, Ich Komme
France: Louane, Maman
Germany: Abor & Tynna, Baller
Greece: Klavdia, Asteromata
Iceland: Vaeb, Roa
Israel: Yuval Raphael, New Day Will Rise
Italy: Lucio Corsi, Volevo Essere Un Duro
Latvia: Tautumeitas, Bur Man Laimi
Lithuania: Katarsis, Tavo akys
Luxembourg: Laura Thorn, La Poupee Monte Le Son
Malta: Miriana Conte, Serving
Netherlands: Claude, C’est la Vie
Norway: Kyle Alessandro, Lighter
Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, Gaja
Portugal: Napa, Deslocado
San Marino: Gabry Ponte, Tutta l’Italia
Spain: Melody, Esa Diva
Sweden: KAJ, Bara Bada Bastu
Switzerland: Zoe Me, Voyage
Ukraine: Ziferblat, Bird of Pray
United Kingdom: Remember Monday, What the Hell Just Happened? — AFP