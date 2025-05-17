BASEL, May 17 — The 26 countries taking part in today’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final, are now known, with 20 now having qualified from this week’s semi-finals.

Ten countries went through from Tuesday’s first semi-final, while five were eliminated following votes cast by viewers.

The final line-up was completed after Thursday’s second semi-final, when 10 countries progressed and six were knocked out.

The so-called “Big Five” — Eurovision’s main financial backers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom — have guaranteed spots in the final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

Latvian group Tautumeitas representing Latvia with the song ‘Bur Man Laimi’ performs during the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel May 15, 2025. — AFP pic

Here are the 26 countries, their acts and their songs competing for Eurovision glory today at the St. Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel:

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, Zjerm

Armenia: Parg, Survivor

Austria: JJ, Wasted Love

Estonia: Tommy Cash, Espresso Macchiato

Denmark: Sissal, Hallucination

Finland: Erika Vikman, Ich Komme

France: Louane, Maman

Germany: Abor & Tynna, Baller

Greece: Klavdia, Asteromata

Iceland: Vaeb, Roa

Israel: Yuval Raphael, New Day Will Rise

Italy: Lucio Corsi, Volevo Essere Un Duro

Latvia: Tautumeitas, Bur Man Laimi

Lithuania: Katarsis, Tavo akys

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn, La Poupee Monte Le Son

Malta: Miriana Conte, Serving

Netherlands: Claude, C’est la Vie

Norway: Kyle Alessandro, Lighter

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, Gaja

Portugal: Napa, Deslocado

San Marino: Gabry Ponte, Tutta l’Italia

Spain: Melody, Esa Diva

Sweden: KAJ, Bara Bada Bastu

Switzerland: Zoe Me, Voyage

Ukraine: Ziferblat, Bird of Pray

United Kingdom: Remember Monday, What the Hell Just Happened? — AFP