LONDON, May 8 — The late One Direction singer Liam Payne left behind a £24.3 million (RM138 million) estate after dying without a will.

Court documents revealed that Cheryl Tweedy, his former partner and the mother of his son, Bear, has been named one of the administrators of his estate.

Music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray was also appointed administrator, according to The Guardian.

A postmortem report stated that Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

The singer died aged 31 in October last year.

The gross value of Payne’s estate was £28,594,888, while the net value — after debts and expenses — was £24,279,728.

Tweedy, 41, could choose to place the estate into a trust for their son.

Under intestacy rules in England and Wales, the deceased’s spouse and then their children are entitled to claim the estate first.

Tweedy, a former member of Girls Aloud, has previously used the surnames Cole and Fernandez-Versini, or simply gone by her first name Cheryl, at different points in her career.

Payne was remembered during the Brit Awards in March with a video tribute featuring footage of his time with One Direction and a clip from his appearance on The X Factor.

A court in Argentina dropped criminal negligence charges in February against three of five people initially charged in connection with Payne’s death.

Payne released his solo album LP1 in 2019, which included the songs Strip That Down featuring Quavo, Polaroid with Lennon Stella and Jonas Blue, and For You with Rita Ora.

He dated Tweedy between 2016 and 2018.

Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, when Tweedy, then known as Cheryl Cole, was one of the judges.