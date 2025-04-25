KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, the Malaysian hit, continues to dominate local cinemas, while Good Bad Ugly holds steady at No. 2 for the second consecutive week.
In addition, the much-anticipated action horror sequel Qodrat 2 debuts on this week’s list, while Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, is also now showing in cinemas.
Whether you’re in the mood for Hollywood, Bollywood, local films or other international releases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy — and you’re in luck, as Malay Mail has compiled the top picks of the week, including not just films, but also series, music and books to keep your weekend entertained.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 17 to April 20)
- Blood Brothers: Bara Naga
- Good Bad Ugly
- A Minecraft Movie
- Qodrat 2
- MuMu
- Ne Zha 2
- Pabrik Gula
- Colourful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing
- Norma: Antara Mertua Dan Menantu
- Sinners
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (April 14 to April 20)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Resident Playbook: Limited Series
- The Haunted Palace: Season 1
- When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series
- Karma: Limited Series
- Weak Hero: Class 1
- Tainted Faith: Season 1
- Black Mirror: Season 7
- ONE PIECE: Egghead
- Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers: Season 1
- The Beginning After the End: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Bidaah
- Undercover High School
- Running Man (2025)
- The Art of Negotiation
- Tiada seperti Leyla
- W: Two worlds (Malaysia)
- Crushology 101
- Study Group
- Di Hatiku Ada Kamu
- Only for Love 以爱为营
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 16 to April 23)
- JENNIE — like JENNIE
- Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
- yung kai — blue
- Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
- MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli)
- Kendrick Lamar — luther
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 16 to April 23)
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
- MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa
- Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Mimifly — Serumpun
- NAKI, Fahimi — Masa
- Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Meriah Lain Macam
Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs-Malaysia and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50
Top 10 books of the week (April 11 to April 17)
Fiction
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- Skin by Rueben Dass (Penguin SEA)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- Malayan Spy by Kam Raslan (Penguin SEA)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
- Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Manilla Press)
Non-Fiction
- The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News)
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury)
- When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)
- The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
- I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)
- Saving the Planet by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Penguin Books)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd)
- His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH