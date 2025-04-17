LOS ANGELES, April 17 — Comedian Nate Bargatze, one of the United States’ most successful stand-ups, will host this year’s Emmy Awards, organisers said yesterday.

The funnyman is being handed the reins of television’s most prestigious prize show for its 77th edition, which takes place in Los Angeles in September and will be broadcast on US network CBS.

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a statement.

Last year’s show was hosted by the well-received father-and-son pairing of Eugene and Dan Levy, for an evening that saw a boost in viewing figures compared with previous editions.

The Television Academy, which hands out the prizes, will be hoping that Bargatze’s growing popularity and everyman persona will add to the show’s appeal.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said.

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

Bargatze is on something of a career roll, playing to sell-out audiences in the United States and seeing success around the world through his Netflix specials.

His six stand-up specials have included The Greatest Average American, which earned him a Grammy nomination for best comedy album. — AFP