KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin is open to the possibility of working with Suria Records (SRC) again, should there be solid plans to release her previously recorded but unreleased songs.

However, the nation’s top songstress explained that any efforts in that direction must consider changes in her vocal tone, which differs from when the original recordings were made during her time under the label.

“If the songs are released without re-recording, the tone might sound different because it’s not the current Siti Nurhaliza. If I’m asked to re-record them, discussions would be needed, as the recording process takes time,” she said when met at the launch of the Telaga Suriram film OST yesterday.

Siti Nurhaliza acknowledged the existence of unreleased tracks, as she would typically record more songs than what was included in an album during her time with the label.

“... when my contract with SRC ended, I moved under my own label, and we never really discussed that matter. But since they are like family to me, perhaps we can have a proper discussion about it,” she said.

Siti Nurhaliza, who has been crowned “Biduanita Negara”, also said that the matter needs to be carefully considered, as she is currently in the process of producing a traditional music album, which is scheduled for release before December this year.

She also clarified that she has no objections if SRC decides to offer the unreleased songs to other artistes to re-record, as the copyright for those tracks belongs to the recording label.

On Saturday (April 12), media reported that SRC still holds about 11 unreleased tracks recorded by the country’s number one singer, and did not dismiss the possibility or interest in releasing them.

Since joining SRC after winning Bintang HMI 1995, the Jerat Percintaan singer produced 11 studio albums before transitioning to her own label, Siti Nurhaliza Productions (SNP), following the end of her contract. — Bernama