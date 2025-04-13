SEOUL, April 13 — Actress and former After School member Nana has reportedly stood by her criticism of THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, after a viral video of the idol sparked controversy over his behaviour toward a security guard.

According to a report in The Korea Times, the footage, which circulated widely on social media, was said to show Sunwoo dropping his wireless earbuds and remaining still as a security guard picked them up and returned them using both hands.

Sunwoo reportedly accepts them with one hand, without bowing or visibly thanking the guard — a gesture netizens have called disrespectful.

“He needs to be scolded,” Nana was reported to have commented under a post of the video.

In response to fan backlash, she later doubled down in another comment, reportedly saying, “Where did you learn to act like that? You can tell everything from one thing.”

A viral video of THE BOYZ‘s Sunwoo: SW had dropped a pair of AirPods.He received criticism for allegedly not thanking the security guard and for not picking up the dropped item himself._actress & former idol Nana: Looks like he ought to be scoldedLinkhttps://t.co/pUtRs9Esjy pic.twitter.com/lFY0YZxYWO — Bee (@Beevl__) April 11, 2025

Sunwoo has since addressed the incident on a fan communication platform, reportedly acknowledging that the clip made him appear rude, as it looked like he took the earbuds without any gesture of appreciation.

He claimed he did say “thank you” but did not bow, and promised to be more mindful moving forward.

The incident has triggered heated debate online, with some defending Sunwoo and others applauding Nana for speaking up.

Both stars are currently active — Sunwoo with THE BOYZ’s new album Unexpected, and Nana in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.