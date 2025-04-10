KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — South Korean artist G-Dragon has reportedly had a song and a voice message transmitted into outer space, as part of a collaborative project linking science, technology, and art.

According to a Yonhap News Agency report, the transmission was carried out by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist) on 9 April, using a 13-metre antenna at its satellite research centre in Daejeon.

The project involved Kaist, G-Dragon, and Galaxy Corporation — an artificial intelligence (AI) metaverse company that recently signed a partnership agreement with the artist.

A short greeting from G-Dragon and his recently released song Home Sweet Home were reportedly broadcast into space.

The transmission was said to have been accompanied by a digital artwork titled Iris, created by contemporary artist and Kaist associate professor Lee Jin-joon, featuring an AI-generated image of G-Dragon’s iris.

"The iris is a symbol reflecting inner emotions and identity, often referred to as the 'mirror of the soul'," Lee was quoted as saying.

“Through this work, I aimed to depict the 'infinite universe seen through the inner self of humanity' by following G-Dragon's perspective.”

The audio also included a recording of the Emile Bell — a Korean bronze bell that is over 1,000 years old.

The signal was reportedly received by a small satellite launched aboard the Nuri rocket in May 2023, and then relayed further into space.

Kaist’s Satellite Technology Research Centre is expected to continue transmitting the audio once a day.

G-Dragon, who serves as a visiting professor in mechanical engineering at Kaist, reportedly described the experience as surreal and said he hoped the song “found its home properly.”