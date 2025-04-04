NEW YORK, April 4 — Bruce Springsteen announced yesterday he will release a boxed set of new music this summer spanning 83 songs.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is slated to drop June 27, seven complete albums recorded between 1983 and 2018, The Boss said.

“The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” said Springsteen in a statement on his website.

“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

The 75-year-old released a preview in the form of the track “Rain In The River,” an electrified arena-rock anthem.

In a video clip accompanying the announcement, he said he took advantage of the pandemic to finish “everything I had in my vault.”

Springsteen last released a studio album in 2022, a collection of covers of classics by the likes of the Four Tops and the Supremes entitled Only the Strong Survive.

His forthcoming albums will be released by Sony, which bought the rights to Springsteen’s catalogue in 2021 for a reported half billion dollars.

Next month Springsteen and the E Street Band are due for a tour of Europe and the UK, set to begin May 14 in Manchester, England. — AFP