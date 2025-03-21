KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — We have reached the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadan and preparations for Aidilfitri celebrations are well underway.

This also means it’s that time of the year again where brands in Malaysia are releasing their own Hari Raya advertisements slash short films featuring some of the hottest personalities in the country.

And for those taking a break from Hari Raya preparations, we’ve picked five of the most out-of-the-box Aidilfitri ads that have come out so far this year to keep the spirit of Syawal burning for you.

Or, perhaps for those just looking to immerse themselves in the Hari Raya mood.

1. Zus Coffee featuring Luqman Podolski – Cerita Malam Raya

Jangan Terkezus – Famous local coffee franchise Zus Coffee has a spooky Hari Raya story to tell this year featuring content creator-turned-singer Luqman Podolski in their Cerita Malam Raya music video (MV).

Aside from paying homage to the various types of ‘hantu’ in Malaysia, Cerita Malam Raya which garnered over a million views since its release on March 7, also features local dance group Zeppo Youngsterz Crew who made waves previously for winning the 2023 US Body Rock Dance competition in San Diego.

2. Watsons Malaysia – Raya Terunggul Watsons

Health and beauty retailer Watsons Malaysia features a Hari Raya matchmaking fiasco in their Raya Terunggul Watsons ad where it follows the story of Melati trying to salvage her Hari Raya celebration by having to pick the perfect husband for her mother.

The nearly seven-minute musical short film also boasts a star-studded lineup including up-and-coming actress Mia Sarah Shauki as Melati, legendary actress Maya Karin as Mama Rokiah, comedian Ropie as Uncle Ropie and actor Hisyam Hamid as Uncle Ramli.

And it doesn’t end there as the ad also features singer Ayda Jebat along with cameos by characters from beloved Malaysian films and tv series.

This includes Datuk Yusof Haslam reprising his role as DCP Datuk Helmi from famous local cop series Gerak Khas, Katrina Aziz appearing as Mami Jarum from local family dramedy film of the same name and Shaheizy Sam coming in as Malaysia’s beloved mat rempit, Adnan Sempit.

This is also one of the most viewed Hari Raya ads this year on YouTube which has been viewed over 10 million times since its premiere on March 5.

3. Plus Malaysia – Kias Rindu

Highway concessionaires Plus Malaysia Berhad has an emotional family drama in store for their ad this year titled Kias Rindu which tells the story of an elderly couple who just want to spend more time with their two children who are working in the city especially during the festive season.

The heartfelt short film features talented local stars including famous veteran actress Azizah Mahzan, actor and director Aziz M Osman along with award-winning actress Sharifah Amani and Rydza Radzy from local rap group Ntah Sape2 Ntah.

Kias Rindu’s cinematography– from its tones and framing to its music and even the words of wisdom at the end of the video felt almost like a homage to the late Yasmin Ahmad, the godmother of Malaysian festive commercials.

4. Julie’s Biscuits – Selamat Lari Raya

Malaysian biscuit manufacturer Julie’s Biscuits returns with another captivating Hari Raya short film which follows the story of a grandfather, who has committed himself to the life of ‘crimes’ in order to be with his grandson in prison for Hari Raya.

Spoiler alert– he managed to get in the same dorm as his conflicted grandson in the end.

The Selamat Lari Raya features a stellar cast line up including veteran actress and the stepdaughter of the late great Tan Sri P.Ramlee, Dian P.Ramlee and versatile veteran actor Datuk Ahmad Tamimi Siregar along with singer and actor Fimie Don.

5. PruBSN – Ini Kuali-Lah

Insurance provider Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad (PruBSN) has one of the most creative Hari Raya ads this year which centres around the point of view of a steel wok named Si Kuali from Kampung Kawah who is longing for his chance to truly devote himself in being the ultimate kitchenware during the village’s Jamuan Mega.

Si Kuali who often dreams of being like his friend the giant steel cauldron Si Kawah, finally gets his chance to truly showcase his usefulness during the Jamuan Mega in the end.

Despite its relatively short duration of just less than three minutes, the Ini Kuali-Lah short film is packed with messages of self-love and togetherness which blends well with the lively Syawal celebrations in the fictional Kampung Kawah scenery.