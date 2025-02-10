SEOUL, Feb 10 — The NewJeans saga continues as HYBE label ADOR has requested media outlets to stop using the name NJZ and stick to NewJeans.

K-pop girl group members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein had announced a new name and rebranding as NJZ on February 7, which ADOR has refused to recognize.

In a statement, ADOR stated: "The members of NewJeans have announced plans to operate under a name that was not agreed upon with ADOR, causing confusion among reporters. The exclusive contract between the NewJeans members and ADOR is still legally valid. Claims of contract termination are unilateral."

ADOR insists that the contract is still valid despite the members stating that via the terms of the agreement, the contract is now void.

Despite the legal complications, the five NewJeans/NJZ members have announced plans to release a new single that will be performed on March 23 at ComplexCon in Hong Kong.