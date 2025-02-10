KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 – Malaysian pop-punk band Bunkface will not be opening for American punk rock band Green Day for their upcoming KL show this February 18.

This is after a circulating screenshot of an email from organiser Live Nation Malaysia has been making rounds on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), notifying ticket holders of the upcoming Green Day Live in Kuala Lumpur concert update.

There will be no Bunkface as Green Day’s opening act. pic.twitter.com/3jZxhwworg — ???? ???? ???? ???? ????® (@thezulfo) February 10, 2025

Live Nation Malaysia stated that the removal of Bunkface is due to logistical, scheduling and production adjustments however they assured fans that the show will go on as planned.

“Please rest assured that the main performance by Green Day will proceed as planned and we’re committed to delivering an incredible concert experience for you,” they wrote.

There was also no replacement act announced in the email.

Some local fans online can be seen rejoicing by the latest update as previously Bunkface was scrutinized by social media users when they were first announced as the opener for the award-winning band back in January this year.

Social media users previously were seen questioning the decision as Green Day is known for their political, anti-establishment and social activism through their music which is quite the opposite of Bunkface who were previously criticised for penning the ‘Malaysia Madani’ theme song for the current Malaysian government.

“Bunkface isn’t opening for Green Day anymore and we cheered!” user @cami tweeted.

“Now I feel like buying a last minute ticket, thank you Green Day for dropping off Bunkface,” user @Zara Kayangan tweeted.

The Green Day Live in Kuala Lumpur concert will take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil and this will mark the first time the ‘American Idiot’ band performs in Malaysia.