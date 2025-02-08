SEOUL, Feb 8 — Super Junior’s Eunhyuk got a funny lesson on making promises you can’t keep when he made one he can’t possibly deliver (without disappointing his fans).

Eunhyuk recently made his debut as a solo artist and when asked his pledge should he win a music show, he said, confidently: “I’ll retire!”

Joke’s on him because he won first place on Korean music show Music Bank and was left dumbfounded and clearly shocked on stage.

Congratulations to EUNHYUK for winning first place on Music Bank this week, achieving his first music show win as a soloist with "UP N DOWN"! #UPNDOWN1stWin #UP_N_DOWN1stWin#EUNHYUK1stWin#은혁 #EUNHYUK@AllRiseSilver @SJ_DnE_official(250207) pic.twitter.com/Qx3vIcBgID — KPOP Music Show Analysis (@KshowAnalysis) February 7, 2025

To add to the hilarity, his fell Super Junior member Donghae held up a sign saying “Retire” as Eunhyuk gave his thank you speech and end of show encore.

A fan even made a funny edit of Eunhyuk’s pledge and the subsequent consequence.

Eunhyuk has however also cleverly found a loophole, stating later on stage that he never said when he would retire, just that he will retire when it’s time.

He escapes really well, Eunhyuk said he never mentions when he is retiring, it’s just that he will retire when it’s time.pic.twitter.com/saDnI2RHuK — 달님미츄 (@Najwarzk_SJ4E) February 7, 2025

Congratulations on the music show win, Eunhyuk, and to other idols, may they think long and hard before they make winning pledges.