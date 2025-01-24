LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — After multiple delays, devastating fires, and much anticipation, the 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been unveiled, bringing with them a mix of surprises, notable snubs, and plot twists.

Here are the most shocking highlights from this year’s Academy Awards shortlist as reported by The Vogue:

Surprise: Fernanda Torres lands Best Actress nod for I’m Still HereThe Best Actress category was wide open, with frontrunners like The Last Showgirl’s Pamela Anderson and Maria’s Angelina Jolie expected to dominate.

However, Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres emerged as a dark horse, securing a nomination after her Golden Globe win. Her performance in Walter Salles’s political saga also helped the film land Best Picture and Best International Film nods.

Snub: Nicole Kidman misses out for BabygirlDespite her impressive track record with the Academy, Kidman failed to secure a spot for her role in Babygirl. Many believed she could make it, given her five prior nominations, but her absence from the SAG and BAFTA lists signaled trouble.

Surprise: Monica Barbaro surprises for A Complete UnknownBarbaro’s portrayal of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown landed her a Best Supporting Actress nomination, despite being overlooked by major awards like the Golden Globes.

Her inclusion bumped other contenders, such as Emilia Pérez’s Selena Gomez, out of the race.

Snub: Denzel Washington for Gladiator IIOnce a frontrunner, Washington’s chances dwindled after being snubbed by both the SAG and BAFTA awards. The Ridley Scott sequel, initially predicted to dominate, managed only one nomination for Best Costume Design.

Surprise: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The ApprenticeSebastian Stan’s transformation as a young Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong’s supporting role in The Apprentice earned both actors nominations, defying earlier predictions.

The controversial biopic’s recognition marks a remarkable comeback after being shrouded in industry hesitation.

Snub: Daniel Craig for QueerCraig’s performance in Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burroughs’s Queer garnered Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG nods but failed to secure an Oscar nomination.

Surprise: Coralie Fargeat breaks the mold with The SubstanceFrench filmmaker Coralie Fargeat became the only woman on the Best Director shortlist for her satirical drama The Substance.

The film’s five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Demi Moore, defied expectations.

Snub: Edward Berger for ConclaveDespite eight nominations for Conclave, director Edward Berger was shockingly excluded from the Best Director category, echoing his snub for All Quiet on the Western Front at the 2023 Oscars.

Surprise: Nickel Boys secures Best Picture nodRaMell Ross’s intimate adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys earned Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay nominations, overcoming weeks of awards season silence.

Snub: Sing Sing misses Best PictureAlthough Colman Domingo earned a Best Actor nod, Sing Sing failed to secure a Best Picture nomination. The film did, however, earn a nod for Best Original Song.

Snub: Kneecap and All We Imagine as LightIrish group Kneecap missed out on Best International Film and Original Song despite their BAFTA success, while Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light was notably absent from all categories.

The full list of nominees indicates both the Academy’s willingness to surprise and its reluctance to fully embrace some critical favorites. The 2025 Oscars will undoubtedly be a night to remember.