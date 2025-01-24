SEOUL, Jan 24 — Popular K-pop group NewJeans has announced plans to adopt a temporary new name amid an ongoing contract dispute with its label, Ador, and its parent company, Hybe.

The group declared its decision in a statement posted on its newly created social media account, jeanzforfree, and revealed that a two-day public contest to decide the new stage name is now underway.

“We’ll be holding a two-day public contest to decide on a new stage name, which will be used for a certain period,” NewJeans wrote in its post, which quickly gained attention and received over 16,000 comments within 50 minutes.

In a separate statement, NewJeans alleged that Ador and Hybe had failed to fulfil their obligations as an agency.

“The five of us have no intention of ever returning to Hybe or Ador, where even the minimum level of trust cannot be expected,” the group stated.

They accused the companies of attempting to “harass and attack” them while simultaneously urging them to return.

The group’s contracts with Ador were terminated on November 29 last year, they claimed, due to the agency’s failure to meet its responsibilities.

Ador disputes this claim and has filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of the exclusive contracts.

“We regret that the members have attempted to launch independent entertainment activities, including soliciting ideas for a new group name, even before a legal decision has been made, because it could constitute a serious breach of contract,” Ador said in a statement.

NewJeans said it has appointed the law firm Shin & Kim to represent them in legal proceedings.

“We feel apologetic for causing concern to our fans who cherish and love us. However, we will fight until the end through legitimate means so that we can share our music with you freely again as soon as possible,” the group stated.

The group also alleged that Ador and Hybe had engaged in actions to undermine their unity, including “secretly meeting with some of our parents in an attempt to persuade or sow discord among us.”

Ador has also sought an injunction to prevent the group from signing independent advertising contracts, arguing that the contracts remain valid.

NewJeans claimed that Ador and Hybe’s actions have included spreading “baseless criticism” and leaking false information through online channels.

They described their termination of the exclusive contracts as an effort to conclude remaining activities and agreements amicably, but said Ador and Hybe’s conduct left them with no choice but to respond legally.

The group has invited fans to participate in the naming contest, stating on Instagram, “Bunnies!! We are holding a two-day contest to choose a new name to use for a certain period. Please share your ideas in the comments!”

The dispute has drawn significant attention in South Korea’s entertainment industry, with both sides preparing for a legal battle to resolve the matter.