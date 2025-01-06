KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Actress Mia Sara Shauki, the daughter of popular director and producer Datuk Afdlin Shauki, aspires to follow in the footsteps of her father.

Her dream of becoming a film director stemmed from her exposure to filmmaking since young, which also inspired her to dabble in scriptwriting, something she has been doing since 2015.

“Since I was little, I used to accompany my father to film sets. I learned a lot from the crew and this year, there’s so much I want to accomplish.

“Besides the acting offers I’ve received, I also plan to produce my own short film (this year). I already have some ideas and know who I want as cast members. If this attempt succeeds, I would want to take the necessary steps to create a bigger project,” she said when met by reporters recently.

Mia Sara, 25, who has been involved in acting since childhood, admitted she is not able to escape the shadow of her father’s popularity to this day.

However, as she grows older, the Buli actress has begun to understand the challenges her father has faced and holds tightly to the advice and guidance he has given her.

“Over time, I’ve come to understand his (father’s) situation, and I see that the challenges in this industry are not easy because many people will come forward with their own opinions. Whatever we do, whether in terms of behaviour or even appearance, we will always be judged,” she said, adding that she will soon appear in a new drama titled Din Tiger, directed by her father. — Bernama