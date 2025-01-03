SEOUL, Jan 3 — Chef Yoon Nam-no, the “Cooking Maniac” from Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, is done playing nice with reservation scalpers—and he’s letting everyone know it.

After catching wind of brokers reselling prime dinner spots at his restaurant, the chef took to social media yesterday with a warning.

“Enough is enough! This is driving me crazy and I am about to lose it!” he wrote, sharing screenshots of brokers hawking his restaurant’s coveted reservations.

Apparently, the brokers had gotten their hands on peak weekend spots—lunch and dinner at prime times—and were flipping them for cash like it was a concert ticket resale site.

But it’s not just Chef Yoon’s kitchen that’s been hit by these shady practices.

Similar shenanigans are happening at other restaurants run by Culinary Class Wars stars like ‘White Spoon Chef’ Choi Hyun-seok and Kang Seung-won (the ‘Black Spoon Chef’ known as “Triple Star”).

As Yoon saw it, the situation was getting out of hand: even his own family couldn’t get a reservation because the brokers were hoarding all the slots.

His frustration was palpable as he fired off a warning: “Stop before I release your real names and phone numbers, and trust me, I’m this close to doing it.”

Chef Yoon wasn’t playing around. “I won’t stay silent anymore. If I catch anyone again, I’ll expose their details faster than a kitchen fire alarm goes off,” he wrote.

Looks like Yoon’s not just chopping onions in the kitchen—he’s ready to chop down on these brokers who think they can turn a profit off his hard work.

This certainly matches his reputation as a fierce competitor on the hit Netflix show, where he became a fan favourite thanks to his no-nonsense, down-to-earth personality and exceptional culinary skills.