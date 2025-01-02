HONG KONG, Jan 2 — The rumour mill has been working overtime for Squid Game Season 3, with fans speculating about surprise appearances from iconic stars like Tony Leung and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the speculation had everyone dreaming of star-studded chaos in the survival arena, Netflix has officially debunked these claims.

It all began when a two-year-old photo of Leung dining with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk resurfaced online, captioned, “Ready for Squid Game?”

Fans immediately assumed Leung was joining the cast.

However, his manager and the production studio clarified that it was just a friendly meal, not an audition for the deadly games.

As for DiCaprio, his alleged involvement seemed almost plausible, given his public admiration for the series.

The buzz began after a friendly encounter between DiCaprio and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Things escalated when Lee jokingly expressed his desire to see DiCaprio in the show during a 2022 red carpet interview.

Adding fuel to the fire, Hwang once quipped at an Emmy press conference, “Leonardo DiCaprio said he was a fan of Squid Game. Internally, we even joked, ‘Should we make an offer?’”

Fast forward to now: reports of DiCaprio secretly filming a cameo for Season 3 were firmly shut down by Netflix.

“The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement are entirely unfounded,” a representative confirmed.

Despite these star-studded rumours being put to rest, Squid Game is still making waves.

Netflix announced that Season 3 will premiere in 2025, following the record-breaking success of Season 2, which amassed 68 million views in its first week.

To keep the hype alive, Netflix also revealed a teaser poster featuring Young Hee, the chilling doll from the Red Light, Green Light game, alongside a new robot character, Cheol Su, who made a surprise appearance in Season 2’s post-credits scene.