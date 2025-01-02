KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Great news for Malaysian fans of G.E.M.!

When the first batch of tickets for her highly anticipated “I AM GLORIA” World Tour Kuala Lumpur stop went live on December 20, they sold out in just two hours, leaving many fans clamouring for more.

In response to this overwhelming demand, additional seating categories, priced at RM298 and RM268, have been added. If you missed out the first time, here’s your chance to secure a spot!

Tickets for these newly released seats will go on sale at noon on January 6, exclusively at my.bookmyshow.com.

In response to this overwhelming demand, additional seating categories, priced at RM298 and RM268, have been added. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

This Kuala Lumpur show is more than just a concert — it’s a milestone for the Mandopop icon. Performing at Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the first time, G.E.M. is set to deliver a show-stopping performance packed with cutting-edge production, breathtaking visuals, and her signature emotional power.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, energy, and connection as she takes her live shows to a whole new level.

Presented by Maybank, organised by TOPTOP Productions, and co-organised by Star Planet, the concert will take place on February 15 at 8pm at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Mark your calendars and set those reminders — these additional seats are bound to sell out fast! For more information, visit www.starplanet.com.my.