HONG KONG, Dec 28 — Hong Kong’s beloved Cantopop star Andy Lau had a heart-stopping moment during his performance last night, narrowly avoiding serious injury after a mishap on stage.

Lau, 63, was performing his “Today...is the Day” concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum when the unexpected happened.

As he rushed towards the edge of a three-metre-high platform, he lost his balance and stumbled, falling with his knees hitting the ground. His head extended beyond the platform’s edge, sending fans into a panic.

However, after a brief pause, Lau quickly regained his composure and continued the show without missing a beat.

Later, he reassured his fans via social media, writing, “Dear family, I am fine. Thank you for your love. See you in my dreams.”

This wasn’t the first time Lau had experienced a stage mishap — he previously slipped during concerts in Shenzhen and Shanghai this year, but always recovered like a true professional.

Coincidentally, another “Heavenly King,” Aaron Kwok, 59, faced his own scare yesterday evening when he accidentally stepped backwards off the stage during a concert in Taipei, but managed to shield himself with his arm and escaped unscathed.