KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Get your jumpsuits, get ready to channel your inner “Player 456” energy because Squid Game is in town — minus the deadly consequences, of course.

With the release of the second season of the Netflix’s series this December 26, MRT Corp has collaborated with Netflix to transform the Ampang Park MRT station into the world of Squid Game starting from December 17 to January 13.

Fans can expect to immerse themselves in not just iconic backdrops from the series such as the Maze Staircase and the Player Registration Grid but also participate in several games as well.

From December 20 to December 22 (at selected playtime throughout the day), fans will also stand a chance to get recruited by the ‘Ddjakji Man’ and get challenged by him on a game of Ddjakji.

They will compete in a flipping competition with each other in order to win an exclusive Squid Game 2 Touch ‘n Go card.

In conjunction with the second season of Squid Game, MRT Corp has collaborated with Netlix to transform the Ampang Park MRT Station into the world of Squid Game. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

There’s also a specially decorated Squid Game 2 train (train no.206) which will be running on the MRT Putrajaya line from December 17 until January 31.

The iconic Pink Guards from the show will also be on duty to guard the women-only coach from offenders at the station.

While commuters boarding the Squid Game 2 train will have to participate in choosing a side between the series protagonist Gi-Hun and the Front Man.

And that’s not all — at the outside of the Ampang Park MRT’s Urban Skate Plaza, there will be a 22-feet Young-hee doll, awaiting potential players to participate in a game of ‘Red Light, Green Light’ from December 20 to January 13.

Commuters can expect to see the infamous Pink Guards walking around the station area along with the Djakji Man who will be keeping an eye out for potential players. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Squid Game had a very successful first season with the series winning several Emmy Awards including for Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Programme in 2022.

The second season of the series will take place three years after the first Squid Game.

It now follows a now hardened Gi-Hun or Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) who will be returning to the deadly games with the objective of ending the horrifying competition once and for all.

Gi-Hun will soon find himself locked in a battle with the shadowy Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun), whose true motivations remain in secrecy as the twists and turns of the second season unfurls.