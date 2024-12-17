SEOUL, Dec 17 — Mino, a member of K-pop boy band Winner, is under investigation following allegations of neglecting his duties as a social service agent during his military service.

South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported today that Mino, whose real name is Song Min-ho, had been allegedly manipulating his attendance records to misuse his military leave while serving at a community facility in Mapo District, western Seoul.

The report also claimed Mino had connections with an official at the facility.

The Military Manpower Administration confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily that it had launched a formal investigation.

“We have started looking into the case after the media report this morning.

“Should the allegations prove to be true, [Mino] might face consequences in accordance with related regulations,” a spokesman was quoted as saying.

This comes as Mino’s agency, YG Entertainment, have denied the claims.

“Mino has been taking leave in accordance with military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment,” a spokesman told the news site.

In Korea, all able-bodied young men must serve approximately 18 months in the military.

Those graded as category 4 in their physical evaluations can instead serve 21 months as social service agents at public institutions.

Social service agents are entitled to 31 days of regular military leave and 30 days of sick leave but are prohibited from combining regular leave with other types of leave consecutively.

Breaches of these rules can result in extended service periods.

Mino began his military service on March 24, 2023, and is scheduled for discharge on December 23 this year.

Mino debuted with Winner in 2014, rising to fame with hits like “Empty” (2014) and “Really Really” (2017).