KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Farid Kamil is adamant that no one else can care for or love his wife, Diana Danielle, quite like he does.

The 43-year-old actor, speaking to Utusan Malaysia at the Federal Territory Lower Shariah Court, said that he remains deeply committed to his marriage despite ongoing challenges.

“I love my wife and children, so this fight must continue,” Farid said, emphasising his belief that his love for Diana is still as strong as ever.

“No one can look after Diana like I do,” he added.

The Gold actor also said that he sees their marriage as being “blessed” and that he is determined to push forward, no matter the hurdles they may face.

While Diana, 33, had previously expressed that their marriage had lost all hope, Farid remains confident in her love for him.

“The love Diana feels for me, you can’t feel it. Only I can sense how strong the affection still is. I will fight for all of that,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the national daily, Farid also addressed accusations that his refusal to pronounce divorce during the first hearing was a form of oppression, insisting that the process was simply part of Malaysia’s court system.

“There’s no element of oppression. Malaysia has a system of Shariah courts and counsellors who can advise, not divide,” he added.

Diana had earlier criticised Farid for prolonging the divorce proceedings, saying that she had given him the chance to fix their marriage, only for it to be wasted.

The court, after hearing both sides, has set a follow-up hearing for March 24, where the couple’s representatives will present a report from the Reconciliation Committee.