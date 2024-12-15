LONDON, Dec 15 — British actor Sir Ian McKellen made an unannounced appearance on stage at the London Palladium last night, delighting fans with an unscheduled role in the pantomime Robin Hood.

The 85-year-old legend who had been recovering from injuries sustained in a fall during a June performance of Player Kings, appeared as King Richard in a colourful costume, Daily Mail reported today.

Comedian Julian Clary, who plays Robin Hood in the production, announced his entrance, saying, “And now please welcome to the stage King Richard, and he looks a lot like Sir Ian McKellen”.

The audience erupted in applause as McKellen was pulled onto the stage in a glowing chariot, wearing long flowing velvet robes adorned with faux fur and gold embellishments, crowned as the king.

“Hello, this is my debut at the London Palladium! And like you all, I too love panto,” he said, addressing the audience directly.

“I can't take it as low as you, Julian, as I am an actor!” he added, playfully teasing fellow actor Nigel Havers.

“Remember real acting Nigel. Look, watch and listen,” quipped McKellen who has also played Gandalf in The Lord of The Rings trilogy and Magneto in the X-Men film franchise.



