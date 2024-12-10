SEOUL, Dec 10 — Season 2 of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has been nominated for Best Television Series – Drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards before it even goes on air.

The nomination for the Korean survival thriller series is possible because of Netflix’s early submission of the series to the Golden Globe jury, several news outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

The Korean show will compete against Peacock’s “The Day of the Jackal,” Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” FX/Hulu’s “Shogun,” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses.”

Season 1 of “Squid Game” earned three nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards in 2022, including Best TV Drama and Best Actor for Lee Jung-jae.



