LONDON, Dec 5 — Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars on “APT.” might seem effortless on the surface, but the BLACKPINK star revealed just how nervous she was working with the music legend.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of the release of her debut solo album rosie tomorrow, Rosé reflected on their studio session and the creative process behind the song.

“Obviously, I was so nervous because here I’m still a fan,” she admitted.

“Right now, I could be like, ‘Bruno,’ because we’re much closer now, but he played a few parts that he thought. He’s like, ‘What do you think of this? And what do you think of that line?’ I was like, ‘Wow, I think it’s great.’”

Her nerves peaked during recording.

“I was so nervous that I choked on water accidentally before I had to record the bridge,” Rosé recalled.

“He was vocal coaching me like, ‘Rosé, you have to throw it out there.’ And I was like, ‘By the way, I just choked on water. I don’t usually sound like that.’”

Despite her initial jitters, Rosé praised Mars for his collaborative spirit.

“He started picking up the guitar and the bass and played drums over it. And I was like, wow, he’s a genius,” she said.

The collaboration came about after Mars requested song pitches.

“We sent three songs, and the first thing I got was he texted, ‘What does ‘APT.’ mean?’ And I was like, ‘It’s a Korean drinking game.’ He’s like, ‘This is crazy. I’m so excited.’ And then the rest is history,” she shared.