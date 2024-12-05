LONDON, Dec 5 — For BLACKPINK’s Rosé, music isn’t just an art form — it’s a lifeline.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 recently, the singer revealed how two tracks from her debut solo album, “Number One Girl” and “Game Boy,” became pivotal moments in her emotional journey, helping her confront insecurities and close painful chapters.

“Number One Girl” was born out of a deeply personal reckoning.

“We wrote that song the day after I went to this event,” Rosé shared.

“I’d been to so many glamorous events, and I felt so grateful, but I didn’t feel fulfilled. I felt like I was chasing after something, and I didn’t even know what it was. And I remember feeling so empty.”

That emptiness spiralled into a night of self-doubt.

“I found myself on social media, looking for comments that would obviously shatter me,” she admitted.

“I hated the fact that this one person had this power, and I was so obsessed with these people who weren’t nice to me and didn’t even know me. I was so disappointed in myself for letting it get to me.”

The next day, Rosé channelled those emotions into “Number One Girl.”

“It’s about that insatiable desire to be loved, to be accepted — even by people who don’t matter,” she explained.

“It represents every toxic relationship, where you just want to be loved, even if it’s unhealthy. Writing it felt so honest.”

If “Number One Girl” was a turning point, “Game Boy” became the emotional finale.

“I think Game Boy was the last one,” Rosé revealed.

“That day, I remember being excited because I felt like I had to squeeze it out. Other days, I’d have all these ideas at the tip of my tongue, but this one felt different. I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve come to a point where I have to squeeze this out. I’m so happy about this.’”

The track marked the end of a lingering chapter.

“I used to talk about [the relationship] so much,” she said.

“I’d hate the idea of giving credit to the person, but I needed to get it off my chest. My co-writers would joke, ‘Are we talking about the ex again?’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, yeah, again.’”

Finishing “Game Boy” was cathartic.

“I was like, ‘Ex, you’re done. Your time is over,’” she said with a laugh.

Rosé’s debut solo album, rosie, will be released tomorrow.