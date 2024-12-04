TAIPEI, Dec 4 — Taiwanese TV host and entertainer Mickey Huang has been sentenced to eight months in prison for possessing explicit images of minors, the Taipei District Court in Taiwan announced today.

The Taiwan Times reported that the court also imposed a fine of NT$100,000 (RM13,741), and Huang retains the right to appeal the decision.

Prosecutors discovered seven explicit images of underage girls on Huang’s hard drive during an investigation earlier this year.

Huang was indicted in May after prosecutors uncovered the materials while probing sexual assault allegations against him.

In late July, investigators found 41 additional explicit images of minors, with some victims as young as 11 years old.

Prosecutors said Huang had been a member of an online forum where he obtained and stored these materials from February 2014.

He began storing the images on an external hard drive in February last year.

In a separate incident in June 2023, Huang attempted suicide after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including actresses Bowie Tsang and Phoebe Huang.

He was hospitalised after jumping from a building but survived.

Huang admitted to his actions in a public apology before his suicide attempt, saying he had committed “unforgivable mistakes.”

Today’s verdict comes as part of the fallout from these investigations, with the court emphasising the seriousness of possessing exploitative materials involving minors.

The court heard closing arguments on October 15 before delivering the verdict today.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).