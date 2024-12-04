BEIJING, Dec 4 — Chinese celebrity couple Huang Zitao, also known by his stage name Tao, and Xu Yiyang have officially tied the knot in China, just four months after going public with their relationship.

The couple announced their marriage simultaneously on the Chinese social media platform Weibo at 7.19pm on December 2.

“I want to be in a relationship with marriage as the goal,” Xu wrote in her post.

“The goal has been achieved,” Huang replied in his own announcement.

The couple shared their official marriage photo and a picture of themselves holding their marriage certificates.

Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang pose with their wedding certificates, typically issued as red booklets in China. — Picture via Weibo/Huang Zitao

Huang, 31, is a former member of the K-pop boy band Exo and its Chinese sub-unit Exo-M.

The sub-unit’s former members include Kris Wu, who is currently serving a 13-year jail sentence for rape, and Lu Han.

Exo, one of SM Entertainment’s most successful groups, is known for hits such as Mama, Growl, History, Love Shot and many more.

Xu, 27, is a former trainee under South Korea’s SM Entertainment, which represents K-pop groups such as NCT, Shinee, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and Aespa, among others.

She joined Huang’s agency, L.Tao Entertainment, in 2018 and participated in the Chinese idol survival show Produce Camp 2020, where Huang served as one of the mentors.

While rumours of their relationship surfaced after the show, they did not confirm their status until July this year, when they went public on social media.

In August, Huang proposed to Xu during an episode of the Chinese reality travel show Dare Or Not.