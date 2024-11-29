SEOUL, Nov 29 — K-pop powerhouse NewJeans has revealed South Korean agency ADOR’s response to their certificate of contents — a formal legal notice outlining grievances and demands.

The group shared ADOR’s 22-page rebuttal with the press today, igniting an intense public debate about artist treatment in the K-pop industry.

The backstory began on November 13, when NewJeans sent ADOR the legal document demanding significant changes, including reinstating Min Hee-jin as CEO, a formal apology to member Hanni, removal of leaked media, and better protection of the group’s identity.

The ultimatum: Comply within 14 days or face contract termination.

Yesterday — the deadline day — NewJeans held a press conference announcing their decision to terminate their contracts with ADOR effective midnight.

Member Hanni, 20, voiced the group’s discontent, accusing the agency of mistreatment.

“This is not the type of work ethic we respect and not one we want to be a part of,” Hanni said.

“Continuing under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only do us harm.”

Fellow member Minji, also 20, revealed that ADOR’s response arrived just an hour before the press conference.

Describing the agency’s reply as “filled with lies and excuses,” she criticised ADOR’s lack of meaningful action despite previous discussions, including a public livestream in September.

Haerin, 18, took it a step further, declaring that ADOR’s response would be made public the next day.

The document, signed by ADOR CEO Kim Ju-young, outlined the agency’s stance.

While expressing regret over the fallout, ADOR maintained that it had “done its best” to support NewJeans both materially and spiritually.

“Whenever there is an issue, ADOR has gathered the opinions of the directors and has tried to solve the problem reasonably,” the document said.

“Even if these efforts are not in the specific way desired by the artiste, they cannot be considered a violation of the exclusive contract.”

However, ADOR also called some of the group’s demands “abstract” and “overly broad,” claiming that many were outside its authority to fulfil.

Despite NewJeans’ announcement, ADOR insists the group’s exclusive contracts “remain in full effect,” suggesting a legal battle may be on the horizon.

Fans and industry insiders alike are closely following the developments, with many questioning whether the relationship between NewJeans and ADOR can ever be repaired — or if this marks the end of an era for the globally beloved quintet.

This saga highlights not only the tensions between K-pop artists and their agencies but also the shifting power dynamics in an industry increasingly scrutinised for its treatment of talent.



