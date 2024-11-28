SEOUL, Nov 28 — According to a new report released by Bungaejangter, one of South Korea’s top secondhand trading platforms, BTS-related items remain in massive demand.

From January to October this year, BTS was the most searched K-pop artist, making their fandom, ARMY, the most active in terms of transactions, it added.

The report, cited by The Korea Times today, reveals that around 69 per cent of total transactions on Global Bunjang, Bungaejangter’s international platform, involved K-pop merchandise.

Since launching Global Bunjang in July 2023, the platform has become a go-to for international fans looking to snag secondhand K-pop goods from South Korea.

And it’s no surprise that BTS leads the pack, with their items flying off the virtual shelves even as the seven-member group remains on hiatus. ARMY’s influence is undeniable, as their transaction volume is double that of Stray Kids’ fandom, Stay — proving BTS’ global power still packs a punch.

The hottest K-pop items? Photo cards, of course. The most expensive item sold this year was none other than BTS’ Jimin’s photo card, which went for a jaw-dropping 3 million won (about RM9,500).

Close behind was a photo card from girl group LOONA, selling for 2 million won, and BTS’ Suga’s D-DAY calendar, which fetched 1.5 million won.

But it’s not just BTS that’s making waves. Limited-edition merch is also driving insane demand.

A set of exclusive souvenirs from IU’s Berlin concert sold out in just 23 seconds — yes, seconds — after listing. The merch, which included a fandom keyring and button pin, was part of her epic “IU HEREH World Tour.”

Looking beyond South Korea, Global Bunjang’s international traffic is soaring, with the United States leading the charge. Fans from Japan, China, and Vietnam are also flooding the platform, all eager to score a piece of K-pop history.

Bungaejangter also revealed that the platform’s monthly active users have jumped by a staggering 95 per cent since January, highlighting the ever-growing global appetite for K-pop goods.

With overseas transactions soaring, the company has big plans to expand the platform into a global hub for K-pop culture, offering fans not just merchandise, but a space to connect with all things K-pop.