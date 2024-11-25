KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The remains of renowned composer Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab, 92, were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery here today at 11.10am.

Earlier, prayers were held at the Surau At-Tarbiah Al Islamiah, Taman Melewar in Gombak before the body was taken for burial at the cemetery at around 10.40am.

More than 200 people, including family members, relatives, friends, and fellow artistes, paid their last respects to the legend.

The deceased died due to old age at his residence in Taman Melewar yesterday afternoon.

Ahmad Nawab began his music career at the age of 16, and went on to be awarded the seventh Seniman Negara by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage in 2006. The recognition is the highest national award for artists, especially in the field of music.

Meanwhile, his son, Nasir Khan, 62, said his father died peacefully surrounded by family.

Nasir, the fourth of five siblings, said that his late father had previously experienced a fever and difficulty breathing but did not have any chronic illnesses.

Sharing about his father, Nasir said that although his father appeared serious, he was very kind and rarely got angry.

“He hardly got angry and was a calm person, besides being very talented in the field of music,” said Nasir, a part-time composer.

“In terms of music, he was too demanding... Even though I am his child, I cannot aspire to be (as accomplished) like him.

According to Nasir, there are plans to produce a music notebook, involving around 2,000 songs composed by his father, in collaboration with the Communications Ministry and MyCreative Ventures.

“There are also plans from the Penang side to set up a museum because we have a house in Kedah, but this is currently in the discussion stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, singer Ramlah Ram said the passing of the music maestro is a great loss for her, considering that he had greatly helped her in the early stages of her singing career, allowing her to make a name for herself and remain in the entertainment industry until now.

“Everyone knows that from the beginning of my involvement in the entertainment industry, it was with Ahmad Nawab. My songs from the start, like Kau Kunci Cintaku Dalam Hatimu, were composed by the deceased, and my major successes were also with him,” said Ramlah when met by reporters here today.

“I really feel his loss, and regret not being able to see him (when he was sick). We hadn’t met for a long time and I didn’t know he was sick.”

The renowned Indonesian singer Hetty Koes Endang shared that each song composed by the late legend, when sung, has its own uniqueness that “leaves a mark and pierces the heart” of the singer.

“Every song composed by Ahmad Nawab that I sang would surely touch my heart because they were very ‘melodic’ and I would sing them with full emotion,” she said.

Well-known singer-composer Datuk M Nasir saw the late Ahmad Nawab as a mentor who greatly contributed and was responsible for producing many big names in the world of music.

“Not many people can do that. The deceased succeeded in producing many great local singers from decade to decade. The ‘70s was indeed his era...he was truly ‘the king’ during that time,” he added. — Bernama