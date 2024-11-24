LONDON, Nov 24 — Zayn Malik began his “Stairway To The Sky” tour on an emotional note, paying a moving tribute to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, during his opening show at Leeds’s O2 Academy last night.

The 31-year-old singer postponed earlier tour dates after Payne’s sudden passing last month at 31.

Payne died after falling from the third floor of hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

The singer reunited with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan for Payne’s private funeral in Buckinghamshire last week.

Fans at the Leeds concert were touched by a heartfelt message displayed on stage: “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro.”

We’re not crying, you are.

A screengrab of the message which has been widely shared on social media.

On Instagram, Malik had shared his grief when news of Payne’s death broke, describing him as a “brother” and reflecting on their bond during One Direction’s meteoric rise.

“I’ll cherish the memories forever,” he wrote.

Malik, who left the band in 2015, postponed both the US leg of his tour and shows in Edinburgh to mourn the loss.

His UK performances continue through December, with the US leg kicking off in January.

The investigation into Payne’s untimely death is ongoing, with three individuals facing charges.

Meanwhile, fans globally have held vigils to honour his memory, celebrating his legacy as a key member of one of the world’s biggest boybands.