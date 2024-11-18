SEOUL, Nov 18 — BTS’s Jin first solo album has sent him soaring to the top of the charts on Spotify.

On November 15, the K-pop star debuted his first solo single Running Wild, the title track of his new album Happy on Spotify.

The track debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart after gaining 4,936,542 streams on the first day of its release, a new personal record for Jin as a solo artist, according to a report published today in Soompi, a well-known online community for fans of Korean pop culture.

It is now Jin’s highest solo ranking on Spotify’s global chart to date, even beating his pre-release single I’ll Be There, which debuted at No. 9 in October.

All of the singer’s songs from the Happy album have managed to successfully enter Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

On top of Running Wild and I’ll Be There, which remained at a strong position at No. 20, Jin’s duet with Red Velvet’s Wendy called Heart on the Window debuted at No. 99, while Another Level took spot No. 106, Falling at No. 115 and I will come to you landed at No. 124.

Running Wild also launched at No. 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan, with all the tracks from Happy securing spots in the top 20.

Among them, Falling landed at No. 9, followed by I’ll Be There at No. 11, Heart on the Window at No. 14, I Will Come to You at No. 15, and Another Level at No. 17.

Jin reached his highest solo first-day sales to date with Happy, which sold an impressive 852,409 copies on its release day, according to Hanteo Chart.

This surpasses his previous record of 770,126 first-day sales set by his 2022 solo single The Astronaut.