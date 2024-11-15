SEOUL, Nov 15 — Former Riize member Seunghan is set to reintroduce himself to fans as a solo artist, according to a statement released today by SM Entertainment.

The announcement marks a significant step in Seunghan’s career following his tumultuous departure from the K-pop boyband last month.

As reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed that Seunghan’s solo debut is planned for the second half of 2025. The agency shared that the artist is “determined to showcase a new side of himself”.

Shortly after debuting with Riize in 2023, he faced public scrutiny when private photos and videos from his pre-debut days surfaced online. The leaked material, which appeared to show him kissing a woman in bed and smoking a cigarette, sparked backlash and led to his indefinite hiatus in November 2023.

Then on October 11, SM Entertainment initially announced Seunghan’s return to Riize, but two days later, the agency’s subsidiary Wizard Production revealed his departure from the group, citing the artist’s own wishes.

The announcement came following mixed reactions from fans. While some supported Seunghan’s return to the group, others protested by sending funeral wreaths to SM Entertainment’s headquarters.

For now, you can follow Seunghan on his new Instagram account here.