MELBOURNE, Nov 4 — 2024 seems to be the year for celebrity concert mishaps as not long after Olivia Rodrigo took a tumble through a stage trap door in Melbourne, Coldplay’s Chris Martin also experienced the same — but at a different venue.

His sudden tumble was captured in multiple videos on social media.

Thank god Chris Martin from @coldplay is okay after he fell through the trap door on the stage #ColdplayMelbourne #MusicOfTheSpheres - @CovidPete pic.twitter.com/CfisyZCrh6 — JAKE FLAGPIES23 ???? (@IncrediblyBozza) November 3, 2024

Chris accidentally fell on the stairs opened on the stage’s catwalk during the fourth night of #ColdplayMelbourne, luckily a crew member managed to catch him | via @februberry pic.twitter.com/KISn2aRUTx — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) November 3, 2024

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s — Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

It might have gone worse for Martin if a stage crew member hadn’t managed to catch him before he fell too far.

The venue? Marvel Stadium at Melbourne while Rodrigo’s fall was at the Rod Laver Arena in the same city.

Martin, visibly startled, said of his sudden misadventure, “That’s not planned, thank you for catching me, so much.”

Coldplay has more shows to play in Sydney before continuing the tour in New Zealand.