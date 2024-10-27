PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — Film director and producer Othman Hafsham was named the recipient of the Tokoh Seri Angkasa Award 2024 at the Malam Kemuncak Anugerah Seri Angkasa 2024 (ASA2024) tonight.

Othman received RM10,000 in cash, a trophy, jewellery valued at RM30,000, and a Proton S70 car in recognition of his contributions to the nation’s arts industry, including his advocacy for local talent.

Meanwhile, Saiem Muhammad received the Special Jury Award for ‘Aroma Puncak Borneo’, a gastronomic programme featuring diverse ethnic cuisines of Sarawak. He took home RM8,000 cash, a trophy, and jewellery worth RM20,000.

The awards were presented by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

ASA2024 also saw Bernama winning the Best Radio Magazine category through Nurliyana Farhah Ruslan for Masih Ada Sinar Buat Pesakit Buah Pinggang, aired on Bernama Radio.

Taste Of Memory (Season 2) by Chong Boon Yee and broadcast on 8TV won the Best TV Documentary. He received RM5,000 in cash, a trophy, and a Digital Content Fund (DKD) of RM150,000, while Azrai Fahmi secured the Best TV Drama award for Bahalol on TV Okey, taking home RM5,000 and a DKD of RM200,000.

Bahalol also triumphed in the categories of Best TV Actor and Best TV Actress, with awards going to Sobri Anuar and Liza Othman.

The ASA2024, themed Kilauan Prestij, Citra Kegemilangan, received 1,860 nominations across three categories, namely 1,287 for television, 515 for radio, and 58 for new media.

ASA, formerly known as Anugerah RTM, was initiated by the Ministry of Information in 1972, with the aim of recognising the best of radio and television programmes produced by RTM.

This government initiative aims to elevate the creative broadcasting industry and acknowledge industry professionals, including behind-the-scenes crew members like production staff, designers, announcers, presenters, and technical crew. — Bernama