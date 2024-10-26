NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Spider-Man 4 will be swinging back into theaters on July 24, 2026.

The yet untitled Columbia Pictures project will be released after Avengers: Doomsday which comes out May 1, 2026 — similar to Spider-Man: Far From Home which was also released two months after Avengers: Endgame.

Actor Tom Holland confirmed the fourth Spiderman movie will begin production in the middle of 2025 in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

“Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” he said.

“Super exciting. I can’t wait!”

Holland had shared recently on the Rich Roll Podcast, that he had read a draft of the script for his fourth Spider-Man movie and said “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

“One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine.

“That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing.

“The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.”

Holland has played Peter Parker in three standalone films directed by Jon Watts in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Variety had confirmed in September that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton would direct the sequel, taking over the franchise from trilogy director Watts.

His other credits include 2013’s Short Term 12, 2017’s The Glass Castle and 2019’s Just Mercy.

He was previously set to direct the now-scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but he departed the project in November 2023, and it was later reworked into Avengers: Doomsday.

Cretton stayed in the Marvel family and co-created the upcoming Wonder Man miniseries, starring Yahya Abdul Matteen II and has also been developing a sequel to Shang-Chi.