KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Apple TV+ has become a bit of an internet meme lately, for making great shows apparently no one hears about but for those in the know, Slow Horses, Shrinking and Silo are three excellent shows to watch if you haven’t already.

The good news is that Apple just announced that Slow Horses will be renewed for a sixth season and Shrinking will get a third.

Considering how too many good TV shows are being yanked off streaming these days, it’s nice to know some shows will still have seasons to wait for.

In other news, Silo, the adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi trilogy will have its second season drop in November and there’s a new trailer to watch, right below:

Here’s a quick summary of some of the best shows to catch on Apple TV+

Slow Horses: Hailed as one of if not the best spy series on television, Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, a former spymaster who know holds court in a dank building of bumbling former MI6 agents.

Expect some drama, plenty of intrigue and enough action to keep you waiting for the next episode.

Shrinking: The synopsis is enough to get anyone curious — “A grieving therapist starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.”

Jason Segel balances both humour and heart in a show that shouldn’t be this funny considering its confrontation of grief.

You could also just watch it for Harrison Ford who is excellent as a senior therapist facing his own challenge with his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

For All Mankind: It’s sci-fi that doesn’t feel too sci-fi-ish — a reimagining of how the world would be now if the Soviets had beaten the Americans to the moon.

It’s a drama unlike anything on TV right now with its setting and plot turns, not to mention sterling performances from its cast.

Pachinko: Probably the best shot show in the entire lineup; sometimes you just have to pause scenes just to admire the gorgeous cinematography.

This family drama jumps back and forth between past and present Korea, from the time of the Japanese occupation to the struggles of modern day descendants and their place in the world.

Severance: A delightfully mindboggling show that is a dark take on office culture as well as a mystery to be solved.

Imagine being told that you could split your personality into two, and sending one half to work while the other half does not know what the working self is doing.

It also asks the question — just how much are you willing to give up for your job?

Ted Lasso: This fan favourite, the equivalent of a freshly baked apple pie, sweet and warm, without too much of a tart edge, is returning for another season.

Beyond the football vs soccer jokes, at the heart of it it’s an uplifting tale of found family and finding hope in the strangest places.