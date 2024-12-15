SABAK BERNAM, Dec 15 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz has stated that he will issue an official statement this afternoon regarding his political position.

According to The Star, Tengku Zafrul said he is aware of speculations on his plans to quit Umno and join PKR, and to be nominated as the next Selangor Menteri Besar.

“Actually, I haven’t made any comments regarding my involvement in politics yet. At the same time, I’ve heard Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s statement on Saturday that he intends to complete his term as the Selangor MB,” he was quoted as saying.

Tengku Zafrul said he would issue a statement soon to clarify the matter. Speaking to reporters at the Larian Kita event today, he emphasised his focus on the event while addressing questions about leaving Umno, adding that a detailed statement would follow in the afternoon.

He also clarified that his afternoon statement is not related to the closed-door special PKR state congress.

Speculation mounted after Free Malaysia Today reported yesterday that Tengku Zafrul was allegedly in talks to join PKR and being considered for a role in the Selangor administration.

In response, Amirudin also affirmed that he would stay in Selangor until the end of his term to safeguard economic stability and support the Selangor Unity Government.