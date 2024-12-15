NEW DELHI, Dec 15 — In a rare triumph for Indian cinema, the Tamil action-thriller Maharaja is making waves at the Chinese box office, raking in over ₹630 million (RM33 million) in just under two weeks since its November 29 release, The Straits Times reported.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring the renowned Vijay Sethupathi, the film has already surpassed a third of its global earnings and is on track to join the ranks of India’s top 10 highest-grossing films in China, the daily added.

First released in India on June 14, Maharaja is an action thriller about a barber’s search for his missing daughter.

The film’s success is a notable milestone, marking the first Indian production to screen in China since 2020, when diplomatic tensions following a deadly border clash between the two nations led to a temporary block on Indian films.

Maharaja has now reignited interest in the Chinese market, which boasts 86,000 screens, a key draw for filmmakers globally, including India.

Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia, told The Straits Times that China’s “huge middle class” and vast number of cinemas make it an attractive market for foreign films.

Indian films, particularly those with emotional storylines and cultural connections, have found a receptive audience.

Bollywood hits like Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan have thrived in China, and Maharaja is poised to follow suit, with some analysts suggesting that a hit in China can out-earn a film’s global overseas earnings combined.

Despite stiff competition and tight censorship rules, Indian filmmakers are keen to tap into this lucrative market.

With more Indian films lined up for release, including 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies, it’s clear that China is becoming an increasingly vital market for Bollywood.