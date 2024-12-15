JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — A 46-year-old Malaysian man died after reversing his Volkswagen Golf into a metal guardrail in Jalan Emas Putih, Skudai here yesterday.

The cause of death was found to be from a heart attack, Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh said in a statement today, following a post-mortem examination at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

“The deceased did not show any external physical injuries,” he added.

Balveer said the incident happened when the driver lost control of his car while reversing from a carpark in front of a workshop and crashed into a metal guardrail next to a drain.

The incident had been investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving, punishable with a jail term of no less than two years and not more than 10, and a fine of RM5,000 minimum and RM20,000 maximum for those who survive and are convicted.



