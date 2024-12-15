KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A minor fire disrupted ‘The Journey of Sound: Judika & Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’ concert at Merdeka Stadium last night but was swiftly brought under control.

The incident occurred when a box of fireworks placed on top of scaffolding behind the stage caught fire during the performance.

“We were alerted about the incident at about 11.29pm,” said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mokhtar Ramli.

“Seven personnel were dispatched to the scene and managed to put out the fire,” he told The Star.

Tiktok user inakamarudin shared a video of someone attempting to put out the fire, seen next to a large screen on the concert stage.

No injuries were reported, and the concert resumed after the fire was extinguished.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said the situation was managed efficiently, ensuring the safety of attendees and performers.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, honoured as Malaysia’s Biduanita Negara (National Songstress) for her contributions to the music industry, performed alongside Indonesian artist Judika in the sold-out concert.