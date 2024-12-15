SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed early negotiations for Umno’s Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to possibly join his party.

Speaking outside his party’s special congress here today, Anwar declined to disclose the parties involved in the discussion.

“There are currently preliminary discussions,” Anwar said after he was asked whether Tengku Zafrul has applied to join PKR.

Earlier this week, a news portal published a speculative report suggesting that Tengku Zafrul would jump from Umno to PKR, which are both nominally allies in the national unity government.

Anwar said that PKR adopts an open approach to party membership while prioritising good relationships with its coalition partners.

“One of our leaders became Amanah’s secretary-general, some DAP leaders have been our candidates, and some of our candidates have joined DAP. We always negotiate amicably.

“Tengku Zafrul is in a similar situation. As part of our party’s culture, we never actively invite anyone, but we are open to discussions,” he told reporters after the PKR special congress.

“We welcome individuals who can contribute to the party in a respectful manner, ensuring harmonious relations with other parties, including Umno and our partners,” he added.

Speculation mounted after Free Malaysia Today reported yesterday that Tengku Zafrul was allegedly in talks to join PKR and being considered for a role in the Selangor administration.

Tengku Zafrul has stated that he will issue an official statement this afternoon regarding his political position.

Last night, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari affirmed that he would stay in the position until the end of his term to safeguard economic stability and support the Selangor unity government.