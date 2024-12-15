KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia’s dream of clinching the men’s doubles title at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024 came to a disappointing end tonight, as Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani lost in three games to Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The Malaysian pair, ranked No. 7 in the world, fought valiantly but ultimately fell short in a thrilling final that lasted 65 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 17-21, 21-17, 11-21.

The match marked a historic moment for Malaysian badminton, as the duo popularly called FeiDin became the first men’s doubles pair from the country to reach the final of the prestigious tournament since its inception in 2018.

Their impressive journey to the final, full of grit and determination, had sparked hopes of a maiden title for Malaysia at the year-end showdown.

However, the Danish duo’s experience and skill proved to be decisive in the end.

While the loss was a heartbreaking end to an unforgettable campaign, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin’s performance throughout the tournament has cemented their place as one of Malaysia’s top badminton pairs.

Their qualification for the final alone was a remarkable achievement, and their resilience against some of the world’s best players has shown that Malaysia’s men’s doubles future is bright.



