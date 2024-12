KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — National mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei fell at the final hurdle in the badminton World Tour Finals, losing to China’s Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who are currently ranked world No.3.

The pair fought valiantly but were beaten 18-21, 21-14, 17-21 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China today.

MORE TO COME