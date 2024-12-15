SEBERANG PERAI, Dec 15 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has reiterated his call for actress Rozita Che Wan, 51, also known as Che Ta, and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, 28, to attend discussions regarding the repayment of a debt amounting to nearly RM1 million.

As reported by Kosmo! today, he stated that bankruptcy proceedings would proceed following Che Ta’s failure to settle the debt over a period of seven years.

“This is not the first legal action; this is the second time. What is most important now is for them to come to Mara and discuss the matter.

“It is equally important to repay the loan because this issue has been ongoing since 2017,” he told Kosmo! after attending the Penang Barisan Nasional Convention 2024 at the PICCA Butterworth Arena Convention Centre, officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here today.

It is understood that the celebrity has yet to meet with MARA to discuss restructuring and rescheduling the repayment of the RM960,000 loan taken out by her company, RCW Worldwide Sdn Bhd.