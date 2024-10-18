SEOUL, Oct 18 — DOD Entertainment has parted ways with rapper Jessi, barely a month after signing on the artist.

The agency today issued a statement stating that they had terminated the Korean-American artist's contract on her request.

“After several discussions with Jessi about her future activities, we mutually agreed to terminate her exclusive contract as of October 18, 2024,” read the statement as reported by Allkpop.

“Although her time with us was short, we are grateful for the time Jessi spent with us and will continue to sincerely support her future endeavours.”

Jessi, is currently embroiled in a fan assault controversy after a man who was seen with her, attacked a teenage fan who was asked for a photo with her in the early hours of September 29 in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam.

CCTV footage showed Jessi's group trying to stop the assailant, but Jessi left the scene shortly thereafter.

It was reported that Jessi was seen making a gesture to stop the fight before leaving.

Jessi allegedly said that she didn’t know anything after police arrived at location and questioned both her and her entourage.

Later, she took to her social media and apologised, saying that she had only met the attacker for the first time that day.

Meanwhile, a JTBC news show yesterday reported that Jessi had previously been implicated in another assault.

An alleged victim claimed she was assaulted by Jessi and her entourage in 2013, at a club in Itaewon for no reason.

In response then, Jessi claimed that it was the alleged victim who started the fight and that she merely tried to break it up.

The individual chose to press charges but eventually dropped the lawsuit.