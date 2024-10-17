KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, is developing a feature film about the stereoscopic image device View-Master.

First introduced in 1939 — the special-format stereoscopes and corresponding reels, which are thin cardboard disks containing seven Stereoscopic 3-D pairs of small transparent color photographs on film — have that has captivated and entertained

“View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film,” said Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists’ Todd Black to bring this Mattel franchise to life. Their creative and filmmaking expertise sets the stage to introduce a modern take on this beloved toy to audiences everywhere.”

The live-action movie will be developed with Sony Pictures and Escape Artists.

“View-Master has long been a window to the wonders of the world, sparking imagination in kids and adults alike,” said Black of Escape Artists.

“Teaming up with Robbie Brenner and Mattel Films gives us the chance to honor that legacy while creating an entirely new adventure for today’s audience. We can’t wait to bring this treasured toy’s sense of exploration to the big screen.”

Mattel has commissioned a number of films based on its toy portfolio including “American Girl,” a live-action “Barney” movie with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, the Vin Diesel-led “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” and the card game “Uno” with rapper Lil Yachty.

The company’s first and only theatrical release to date has been Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning Barbie, which was distributed by Warner Bros. and grossed a staggering US$1.4 billion at the global box office, reported The Hollywood Reporter.