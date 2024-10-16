MELBOURNE, Oct 16 — US pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell for her fans in Melbourne, in more ways than one.

On the final night of her run of shows in the capital of Victoria, fans were horrified to her plunge into an open gap in the stage.

The 21-year-old was hyping up her 14,000 fans at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday night before the incident that left fans gasping and screaming.

Rodrigo however quickly recovered, climbing back onstage and said she was alright.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK ... where was I?”

The shocking moment unfolded during Rodrigo’s fourth and final show in Melbourne on her Guts tour, which will now move to Sydney for another run of sold-out concerts at Qudos Bank Arena, reported news.com.au.

Rodrigo took to TikTok later and reacted to her fall with much hilarity as well addressing fan concerns for her condition after the fall, posting “I am ok hahaha”.