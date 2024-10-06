KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The much-anticipated live action of the Eighties cult classic cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power has just gotten a much needed update.

Amazon MGM Studios has hired writer Heidi Schreck (Billions, Nurse Jackie) — who wrote and starred in Pulitzer Prize-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me to write and executive produce.

The first live-action attempt was first announced in 2021, listing Nicole Kassell (The Woodsman) to direct and executive produce along with Robin Sweet of DreamWorks Animation (Dreamworks produced the Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

The cartoon is a spin-off from another classic, He-man and the Masters of the Universe, which by no coincidence will be making another attempt at live-action with director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) starring Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes.

In the original animated series, She-Ra's alter ego, Princess Adora is the long-lost twin sister of Prince Adam, aka He-Man, who was kidnapped as a baby by Hordak of the Evil Horde and taken to the planet Etheria.

Mind-controlled into serving as a Force Captain of the Horde before He-Man broke the spell and gifted her the Sword of Protection allowing her to transform into She-Ra — the series ran for 100 episodes from 1985 to 1986.

Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power established a backstory for the character that removed connections to He-Man, Eternia, and the Masters of the Universe franchise would enjoy a run of five seasons and 52 episodes before calling it a day in May last year.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios and DreamWorks Animation live-action series will not be connected to the Netflix animated series.